UPDATE: Highway 58 reopen after structure fire in Pine Knoll Shores

Highway 58 has reopened after a house fire in Pine Knoll Shores.

Fire Chief Jason Baker says the fire happened at 137 Salter Path Rd. around 6 p.m.

Crews saw smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home after receiving a smoke alarm alert.

The family was inside the home at the time but nobody was injured.

Officials have reopened the highway, but no update was given about the water service.

Atlantic Beach and Indian Beach fire crews assisted.

Previous Story

Highway 58 in Pine Knoll Shores is currently closed in both directions as the fire department works an active structure fire.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area on the east end of town.

The town says that water service has also been disrupted in area due to the fire. No timeline has been given on when it will be restored.

WITN is working to gather more information and will provide an update when we learn more.