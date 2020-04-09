Highway 11 in Lenoir County shut down next weekend

A major highway in Lenoir County will be closed next weekend so contractors can install bridge girders.

Highway 11 north of Kinston will be shut down in both directions from 7:00 p.m. April 17th through 6:00 a.m. April 20th.

Contractors will be installing concrete girders for the Felix Harvey Parkway bridge over the four-lane Highway 11.

The parkway is being extended another six miles from its current stopping point at Highway 58 to Highway 11.

The $73-million project is ahead of schedule and should be completed next year, according to the Department of Transportation.

