High winds may have blown over grain truck in Lenoir County

State troopers say high winds may have been a factor in a grain truck overturning in Lenoir County.

The crash happened around 2:30 on Highway 11 in Deep Run.

All four lanes of the highway have been shut down by the accident near the Old Highway 11 intersection.

The truck full of corn was heading south and ran off the road into the median. The driver couldn't regain control and the rig slid down the center of the highway.

A front end loader was used to pick up the spilled corn which was put into another grain truck. The truck is owned by Mack Marrow Trucking of Roper.

The driver was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care with unknown injuries.

Wind gusts at the Kinston airport have been between 35 and 40 miles per hour this afternoon.

