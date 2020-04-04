High school seniors faced with possibility of graduation being cancelled

For three weeks, North Carolina K- 12 schools have been closed in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.

For seniors across the state, that could mean missing out on high school traditions like prom and graduation.

With school now closed until at least mid-May, seniors from J.H. Rose High School are reacting the the possibility of missing out on those opportunities.

“I mean it’s still really upsetting. I was looking forward to being able to be with all of my friends for one of the last things we do together and I’m sad that I probably will not be able to wear my dress," said Olivia Stepp, a J.H. Rose High School senior .

Stepp and her friends have experienced high school milestones like prom before, but they were looking forward to their last one.

Being accepted to her dream school, the University of South Carolina, Stepp says the excitement has helped with the disappointment of an underwhelming senior year.

"It was like the best news I probably have gotten during all of this," Stepp added.

Sarah Porter has been accepted ECU's Honors College and she said the thought of not having an actual graduation ceremony would be really upsetting.

“The possibility that my friends and I wouldn’t have an actual ceremony would be really heartbreaking for me," Porter says.

Classmate Javier Limon has been looking forward to this day since he walked through the high school's doors.

“I’ve always looked forward to it since then and without it, it kind of feels like it’s not getting my complete high school experience.”

Limon has been accepted into the ECU scholar program.