Hero Fund gives back to health care workers

Businesses in the East are coming together to make sure healthcare workers have meals as they work to treat not only sick people but especially those who are fighting the highly contagious coronavirus.

In this time of uncertainty combatting the virus, communities have come together in many ways. One way recently organized is through the “Hero Fund.”

The “Hero Fund” is a project that donates gift cards to healthcare workers; so, they’re able to get food for themselves and their families.

Ahmad Aboshie owns Muscle Maker Grill and said, "The front liners and the people in the hospital - nurses, especially the night shift. They're having a hard time getting food."

Restaurants like Basil's, Villa Verde, and Muscle Maker Grill are donating $25 gift cards for every $50 gift card that's bought. Organizers say all proceeds go to those on the front lines through the Vidant Health Foundation.

"They're putting themselves at risk to protect us and help us move forward. So, I think it's only right to back them up, said Basil’s owner Jeremy Spengeman."

The cards will be distributed among those working at Vidant, including nurses, doctors, and housekeeping, and others working day in and day out at the hospital. Other restaurants or individuals can also donate to the fund.

If you want to donate to the Hero Fund, you can do so here: https://www.vidanthealthfoundation.com/hero-fund/.​