Help with addictions during COVID-19 pandemic

Many people who are at risk of substance abuse are challenged especially hard by the Stay at Home order related to the coronavirus. With minimal social gatherings allowed under quarantine guidelines, counselors say the isolation can prove a difficult obstacle to avoiding addictive habits.

Dr. Leigh Atherton is the director of ECU’s Masters in Clinical Counseling emphasizing addictions.

He said there has been a noticeable increase in reports of substance abuse and that prolonged social isolation is a contributing factor.

Atherton said social isolation can elicit emotions that cause some people to turn to substance use.

“There's a lot of this fear of the unknown that's where the anxiety comes from,” said Atherton, “and when people are anxious, they seek ways to not be anxious.”

He says not everyone who uses substances will develop an addiction, but it can cause issues later in life.

“What research shows is, later in life if you start using a substance habitually, you're more likely to develop a problem with it,” said Atherton.

He added that keeping in touch digitally is a good tool to avoid the urge to use a potentially harmful substance.

"Being able to connect with individuals, have virtual parties, have virtual interaction, keeping mentally active, helps to mitigate reaching out for these habitual behaviors, which includes the use of substances,” said Atherton.

There are also more help options available now during the COVID-19 pandemic via online services and counseling.

“I strongly encourage anyone who has a concern about behaviors they're beginning or an increase in behaviors in them or a loved one to reach out and see how they can still access services, even in a pandemic world,” said Atherton.