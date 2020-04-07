Help available for child care costs for essential workers & bonuses for child care workers

Governor Roy Cooper says that essential workers are now being provided with financial aid when looking for child care and child care teachers will be getting bonuses.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is providing financial help to essential workers who need child care and bonuses, to child care teachers and staff who provide care, for those essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michelle Brown is the manager at Charles June Karate and says they provide services for a wide range of parents who have essential jobs.

“We have a handful of nurses, we have a veterinarian, a couple of food workers. We know that the parents need for us to be open so they can provide for everybody else,” Brown said.

Brown teaches the kids that come to the after school program and helps with school work if she needs to.

Juanita Jordan is also in the daycare business.

She’s the lead teacher at Precious Moments Learning Center, a 24 hour daycare in Greenville.

“I get a little emotional sometimes, especially for the parents that have to be out there,” Jordan said.

Jordan and Brown are both considered essential workers and will receive a bonus that neither one of them expected to get.

NCDHHS will pay child care programs $300.00 per month for full time teaching employees and $200.00 for each full time non teaching employee.

And if you are a child care teacher or staff that works in programs serving essential workers, you’ll be seeing those bonuses in your paycheck for April and May.

All child care programs, whether they are open or have closed, will get regular child care subsidy payments based on typical attendance during the months of April and May.