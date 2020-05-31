Heavy rainfall causes raw sewage spill in Onslow County

Due to heavy rainfall, over 3,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into Bucks Branch, according to Onslow Water and Sewage Authority.

On Friday, May 29, at approximately 4 p.m ONWASA received notification of a possible raw sewage spill. Crews were dispatched to the area and arrived on location within thirty minutes.

Crews immediately began recovery efforts. It was determined the heavy rain caused an estimated 3,300 gallons to spill into Bucks Branch in the New River Basin from the Ervintown Pump Station located on Kinston Highway Richlands.

The spill has been reported to the State of North Carolina Division of Water Quality. ONWASA has vacuumed all accessible sewer from the area and is following state requirements regarding cleanup, sampling, and notifications.