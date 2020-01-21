Heart Attack Survivor & WITN Meteorologist Jim Howard encourages drivers move over for EMS

Your life can change in an instant, but every second counts when we're talking life and death.

First responders do their best to get patients the help they need. On the road, drivers can make that difficult. In 2014, WITN's own Jim Howard was in the back of an ambulance and uncertain about his future after he had his third heart attack.

"My family you don't hear the words I love you much," Howard said. "You do now."

Howard recalls what went through his mind when he was on the way to the hospital. He says he remembers the pain in his chest and intense nausea.

"In the back of my head...I had this feeling -- this could be it," he said. "This could be the end. I could end up dying here today."

Even Billy Smith with Ayden EMS remembers that ride.

"The paramedic that was with me said 'we need to be at the hospital now,'" Smith said.

Smith drove Howard to the hospital in the ambulance. Before that ride, it was a routine day for Howard with his family.

"Barbecue pit in the yard, we're roasting hot dogs, everything's great," he said. "All of a sudden I start to feel a pain in my chest."

His wife rushed him to the hospital before the pain got worse. That's when they were forced to stop and call for help. They pulled into a Food Lion parking lot and called 911.

"The one vivid memory I have during the ride to the hospital was the EMT saying to Billy, 'we have to get this guy there quick," Howard recalled. "Do what you have to do."

First responders, like Smith, are taught to stay on the left side of the road. That's why drivers are asked to move to the right for emergency crews. When drivers don't move to the right or there's traffic, first responders don't have many options.

"Traffic was heavy," Smith said of that day. "We hadn't had any rain so I knew the ground would be pretty hard, so that's what we did to get there."

Howard remembers what went through his head on the way to the hospital.

"This could be the end," Howard remembered thinking. "I could end up dying here today."

Smith says he had to take some untraditional routes to get there.

"I went on the left-hand side and went through the grass on the median around traffic because it was so backed up and stopped," Smith said.

"It felt like the ambulance started going off-road like we were driving a four-wheel vehicle," Howard said.

This raises an important question: what do you do when there's an ambulance coming and there's heavy traffic?

"We hope the public will pull to the right and that will open it up for us to get by," Smith said.

Moving to the right is saving seconds that matter and could mean life or death. That's why Howard is sharing his story.

"Whenever I talk to mom, talk to dad, and my brother my sister - I love you," Howard said. "Always. First words out, last words getting off the phone. I love you."

Give every person in the back of the ambulance the chance to live and go back to their families.

"This gentleman is part of the reason I'm here," Howard said. "Along with the cardiologist and my family and a lot of people. A lot of people helped out."

You never know who could be in the back of an ambulance. Move to the right. It could be your friend or loved one in the back. If you cannot move over, first responders say to stop where you are and that will let the driver know to maneuver around you.