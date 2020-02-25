Healthy Habits: Taking care of your heart all year long

February is heart month, but it’s important to be thinking about your heart all year long.

Dr. Blase Carabello, a cardiologist at ECU/ Vidant stopped by the WITN studio Tuesday to talk about how to take care of your heart.

Carabello says obesity is a big factor in heart health. He says switching your diet, exercising and not smoking will help improve your health.

He says it's a gradual process that starts with making adjustments to your daily routines.

"It's not crazy exercise, like running a marathon. Next time, take a flight of stairs instead of the elevator. There are things you can do to exercise in your daily routine that make a difference," said Dr. Carabello.

Dr. Carabello says Vidant sees the second highest number of major heart attacks in any hospital system throughout the country. Luckily, there are great resources in ENC to help prevent heart issues.

"If you look at the statistics and you look at the outcomes of heart disease taken care of at our institution, many of the outcomes are better than any other hospital in the state," said Dr. Carabello.

Dr. Carabello says when a heart event occurs, medical professionals in ENC are here to help.