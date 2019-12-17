Healthy Habits: Lifestyle choices can help alleviate back pain

Believe it or not, back pain is the second most common reason people miss work, according to doctors at Vidant Medical Center.

Dr. Aaaron Danison, a neurosurgeon at Vidant, says nearly 80% of people will experience back pain at some point in their lives. He says it can affect anyone, from young, active people to older adults, but there are lifestyle choices you can make now to help make sure you aren't a part of that statistic.

Dr. Danison says some of the most important things to protect your back health are exercise, stretching and posture.

Anyone who works at a desk knows how easy it is to slouch or look down at your cell phone. He says to focus on keeping your back upright and to be aware of your posture throughout the day.

Nutrition and lifestyle choices also play an important part in back health. He says the bigger you are, the more your back will hurt. That’s why he says losing weight and eating a nutritious diet will help alleviate back pressure.

Dr. Danison says if you make all of these changes and the pain continues to worsen, look for a qualified neurosurgeon to help you identify the root cause of the problem.

Watch the video above to see a few simple stretches you can try at home!