Healthcare heroes honored at CarolinaEast Medical Center

Healthcare heroes across the East were honored on Tuesday as part of "National Superhero Day" for helping defeat the coronavirus.

While they might not fly, or have superhuman strength, the heroes at CarolinaEast Medical Center say they have superpowers of their own.

"My superpower would be to heal everyone," exclaimed Clinical Nurse Educator Joanna Gaines.

"I'm going to say laughter. I think just being able to lift the spirits of our patients is very important," says Debra Lee Brown, an Operations Manager.

"It would be to make sure that I can make people smile. Just to make them happy," adds Casey Knortz, a Pre-Admissions Testing Secretary.

And though it's not their identity they're trying to hide, they wear masks to help defeat their invisible villain.

"It's been very challenging. There has been a lot of changes but we've dealt with them very well," says Gaines. No challenge has been greater than the death of one of their own due to the virus nearly three weeks ago.

But from special dance party's for their patients, to just their everyday care, it's a positive attitude that's guiding them through.

"We're trying to lighten the mood, and do some fun things, and just trying to be a surrogate family for them," Browns explains.

"I've made sure to keep a positive attitude and let everyone know it's going to be okay," Knortz adds.

While they support their patients, it's the community that supports them. "It just means a lot knowing that we're important to our community," Browns says.

And they said it's that sense of pride that gives them hope in an uncertain time. "Part of being a nurse is serving our community, serving our patients, and serving each other," Gaines adds.

CarolinaEast says that right now they have only two active cases of COVID-19 in the hospital. A number down from the 11 they experienced at their peak.