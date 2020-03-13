Health officials offer precautionary tips to prevent coronavirus

The Department of Health and Human Services is offering tips to prevent germs from spreading amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The department says to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

DHHS is also reminding people not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth before washing their hands and to clean and disinfect surfaces that are touched often.

Officials say to stay home if you're sick and always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough and sneeze.

There are currently 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina.