Health department provider tests positive for coronavirus

A person who provides medical services to the Pitt County Health Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Director Dr. John Silvernal says the provider wasn't showing any symptoms but got tested Friday as a safety measure to ensure theyt weren't at risk of exposing the patients they serve.

"We reacted quickly upon learning of this case. Employees, who were exposed to this Provider, have been notified and sent home to quarantine. They will not report back to work until they test negative and no longer pose a risk to our patients or other staff members. Patients, who were seen by this Provider during the time when the virus could have been transmitted, are being contacted and offered testing," said Silvernail.

The health department has suspended all in-person clinical services until their employees are cleared to go back to work.

The county says the provider remains asymptomatic and is at home in isolation.

