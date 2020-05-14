Health department looking into COVID-19 concerns at Greenville Walmart

Concerns about an employee testing positive for COVID-19 at an area Walmart have been circulating on social media.

WITN reached out to Walmart officials who provided a statement saying they cannot confirm any information about the 210 SW Greenville Boulevard location.

“While we are not able to confirm any information related to this store at this time, we have been working to ensure our stores are cleaned and sanitized regularly,” said Casey Staheli with Walmart National Media Relations, “We are focused on serving our customers and keeping our associates safe during this unprecedented time and we’ve implemented several measures intended to help bring peace of mind.”

During Thursday’s weekly COVID-19 Pitt County press conference, we asked Health Director Dr. John Silvernail if there have been any cases confirmed at the location.

“We will be looking into that to see if there is any outbreak there. If there was an employee who tested positive at a retail establishment such as Walmart, the risk to the general public would be low,” Silvernail said, “The virus just doesn’t persist on things for all that long, but we will look into that and will provide an update to you.”

The health department has pointed to CDC guidance that says “transmission of novel coronavirus to persons from surfaces contaminated with the virus has not been documented.”

You can read more about CDC guidelines by clicking here.

Staheli says in the case that they do have a confirmed case at their stores, they are working to offer guidance and time needed to receive medical care.

“Associates have been encouraged to prioritize their health and stay home if feeling sick. We also implemented a COVID-19 emergency leave policy for all associates who feel unable or uncomfortable coming to work,” Staheli said.