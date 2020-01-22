Havelock man killed in head-on Carteret County crash

The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man and sent another to the hospital.

Trooper Adam Collins says it happened around 12:15 p.m. south of Harlowe in Carteret County.

Collins says that Leighman Hardesty, 26, of Beaufort, was driving his Silverado pickup truck west on NC 101 near Old Winberry Road when he went left of center and hit a Toyota FJ Cruiser driven by Floyd Woolbright, 50, of Havelock.

Woolbirght died at the scene while Hardesty was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with serious injuries, according to troopers.

A third vehicle was clipped when the FJ Cruiser was pushed back. That driver was not injured.

Collins says that charges are pending in the case.