Havelock man arrested on child sex charges

A Havelock man is under arrest after a report that a child had been molested.

Sean Cuff was charged with felony attempted rape of a child by adult, and two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

The 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday by Onslow County deputies.

Back on November 15th deputies were called to a home in Hubert after the victim's mother had contacted them about the offenses.

Cuff is jailed on a $150,000 secured bond. The SBI assisted deputies with their investigation.

