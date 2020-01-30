Havelock man arrested on child sex charges

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WITN) - A Havelock man is under arrest after a report that a child had been molested.
Sean Cuff was charged with felony attempted rape of a child by adult, and two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.
The 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday by Onslow County deputies.
Back on November 15th deputies were called to a home in Hubert after the victim's mother had contacted them about the offenses.
Cuff is jailed on a $150,000 secured bond. The SBI assisted deputies with their investigation.