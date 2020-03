The city of Havelock has experienced another sewage spill making this the 18th spill in three-years.

The city had a spill of untreated wastewater from March 5th to March 6th at the Havelock wastewater treatment plant.

Around 150,000 gallons was spilled into East Prong Slocum Creek, which flows into the Slocum Creek in the Neuse River Basin.

The NCDEQ Division of Water Resources was notified of the spill and is reviewing it.