Havelock commissioner arrested by SBI on child porn charges

A commissioner in one Eastern Carolina city has been charged with multiple counts of child porn.

The SBI says shortly after midnight, Pete Van Vliet, a Havelock city commissioner, was arrested on 12 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Van Vliet was released on a $100,000 bond.

The SBI says they were requested on Friday by Havelock police to investigate Van Vliet. The agency says as this is an ongoing investigation they can't release any more information.

Havelock's website says the former Marine was re-elected earlier this year to another term. He's been a commissioner since 2014.

His bio says Van Vliet also coaches youth lacrosse, cross country, and junior varsity basketball at Annunciation Catholic School.

