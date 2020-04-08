Harris Teeter limiting customers effective at 5pm

A North Carolina-based supermarket chain says it will begin limiting the number of customers inside their stores.

Harris Teeter says effective at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, they will limit the number of customers to 50% of building code capacity.

The company says this will help support social distancing standards suggested by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The governor said on Tuesday that he is considering additional guidelines for retailers to force them to limit the number of people inside their businesses.

Harris Teeter says they have also installed protective shields at checkout stands, customer service counters and at pharmacy counters to provide additional protection to both the customers and their employees.