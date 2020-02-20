Hardware stores busy as people prepare for snow

Shovels, ice melt, and portable heaters have been the hot ticket items for eastern Carolina residents as they prepared for winter weather.

Mike Hendrix with Askew's Ace Hardware in New Bern says, "We try to have ice melt and propane on hand, we do have some gloves, snow shovels, and things like that and generally that's all that people need for just a couple of days that it's going to be here."

Paul Wood from the Lowe's in New Bern says, "We're seeing a lot of ice melt going out of the store, we've been trying to get our pallets loaded up here by the door, we're also seeing a lot of supplemental heat where customers are worried that maybe their heat may go out so they are getting supplemental heat for that."

Both stores say they have been busier than usual and saw a rush of people early Thursday morning.

For eastern Carolina this is really the first time this winter dealing with any type of wintry weather and store managers say they are glad that they still had supplies on hand.