Happy National Weatherperson's Day!

Wednesday marks an important holiday, but it's not one we get off from work.

Instead, it's a day to go to work and embrace and celebrate the hard work of those working in weather.

It is National Weatherperson's Day! Wednesday is the day we thank and honor those working in the field of meteorology, but also to thank them for protecting us.

We're no stranger to see-saw temperatures and severe weather in Eastern North Carolina, so these four have an important job to keep us safe.

Thank you to Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Charlie Ironmonger, and Phillip Williams for all of their hard work!