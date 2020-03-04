Hand sanitizer in short supply in Eastern Carolina

If you're looking to buy hand sanitizer or face masks in some areas of Eastern Carolina you might be in for a long search.

WITN could not find any hand sanitizer or face masks in Jacksonville this morning.

After visits to two Walmarts, three Walgreens, a Target, and a Realo Pharmacy, we could only come up with a few travel-sized bottles of sanitizer.

A pharmacist in Jacksonville said people are panicked, especially after learning about the first case of coronavirus in North Carolina on Tuesday.

The best way to keep clean is still old fashioned washing of the hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, Christina Nunemacher said. She said if you use hand sanitizers, make sure they have at least 60% alcohol in them.

According to Nunemacher, you can also overdo it with sanitizer. She said not only can it cause hands to become dry and cracked, but it also removes a moisture barrier for the skin. She said skin cracks actually create more places for germs to live in.