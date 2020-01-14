Halifax Regional is now Vidant North Hospital

Vidant Health says that Halifax Regional in Roanoke Rapids is now Vidant North Hospital.

The hospital joined the Vidant system of care last summer and is now one of nine Vidant hospitals.

The vision for Vidant North Hospital is to be a premier provider for specialty and urgent care for the northern region of Vidant's service area.

Vidant says it is and will continue to invest in technology, facilities and the right team to deliver health care for the county and the surrounding communities.

