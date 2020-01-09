Half-empty stadiums don’t matter; number of bowl games going up

Six bowl games this season saw their lowest attendance in history.

Even though many bowls are played in half-empty stadiums, they aren’t going away.

The number of bowls will go from 39 this season to 42 next season, meaning 82 teams will play in bowl games.

Average announced attendance for non-New Year’s Six bowls was 34,500.

Even though stadiums often don’t fill, the games are attractive because they deliver valuable television viewers.

The Football Bowl Association plans to form a task force to look at ways to grow attendance.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.