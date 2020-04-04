Hair stylists struggle with unemployment after Stay Home orders

Hair salons have been shut down for over a week due the current "Stay Home" orders closing non-essential businesses.

Since the closures, some hair stylists have been struggling to get unemployment due to circumstances surrounding being self-employed.

Heather Baysden is a cosmetologist with "Just Hair" in Emerald Isle.

She says she can do no work without the threat of losing the ability to do her job.

“We’re not allowed to do clients outside of the house because we could face a fine and lose our license," Baysden said,

And when Baysden tried to file for unemployment, she found out it was going to be more difficult than she had hoped.

​

Baysden said, “Once I finally made it though the application, it said I was ineligible because I was self-employed.”

​Josie Braxton-Cooper with Kut'N Up Salons, in Greenville, ran into some hiccups as well.

​

“I was trying to apply, but they’ve been overloaded," Cooper said.

Baysden said, “I kept getting booted out, or the system would crash, or it would just say that the page couldn’t load after you were halfway through the application.”

Baysden even tried to reach out again.

“I then emailed the unemployment to ask if there was anything they had to offer for the self-employed people who were forced out of work. And they said, at this time there was nothing that North Carolina had to offer," said Baysden.

And when she called, the phone would disconnect after being on hold for over half an hour.

Cooper started looking into other options to make ends meet, such as offering digital instructions for her clients. She also requested to forbear her mortgage and rental payments.

“I’ve had to rely on my savings. I do have a small 401K. And if I have to, you know, to tap into that, but they say we wouldn’t get a penalty. I looked into that. So, trying to do whatever I can to make ends meet. The stimulus will help. I’m looking into, perhaps, the business grants,” Cooper said.

And until something happens, both cosmetologists are asking for client’s patience. They have these suggestions for clients trying to do their hair at home.

Cooper said, “Try to do the best you can. If you can get your wig—you have some wigs that you bought, wear those. Pull your hair back. Keep your scalp moisturized for those who are African American.”

Baysden said, “Hold off and wait for us. It’s way more expensive to fix a mess than just get it done when we get back. Plus, you’re at home and nobody’s gonna see you anyways.”

Cooper plans to make wigs to get ahead of the game when she's reopens her business. Baysden hopes the state offers more resources on how stylists can cope until they can work again.

Greenville Police say anyone in the beauty industry still offering services or visiting homes are going against city ordinances.