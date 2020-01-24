Hackney gin distillery opens in Washington

The Hackney Restaurant in downtown Washington is expanding its business with the addition of a gin distillery.

The distillery was welcomed by the city with a ribbon cutting at noon Friday.

Washington residents and local business owners came out to show their support for the distillery.

Nick Sanders and his wife Susan Sanders own the restaurant and distillery and say that this has been the plan from the beginning.

Sanders is originally from England where he took classes learning how to distill gin, Sanders says gin is popular among other countries and he wants to bring that spirit right here to Eastern North Carolina.

Local business owners like Linsey Prewitt of Southern Grave Boutique, are excited for the tourism the distillery could bring.

"Washington has been in a state of economic growth for a couple of years now and I think for certain that this distillery is just another

additive into the growing market that we have here." Prewitt said.

Sanders named the gin 1000 Piers because of all of the piers around eastern Carolina. The gin is already in ABC stores in Beaufort and Pitt Counties.

In the future the distillery hopes to start doing tours and demonstrations on how to fix the perfect cocktail.