Hackney Distillery continuing to make hand sanitizer

A local distillery that began making hand sanitizer nearly a month ago says the demand for the product is still high.

The Hackney Distillery in downtown Washington is producing 20 gallons of hand sanitizer a day.

Owner Nick Sanders says supplies have been harder to come by but he's now teamed up with Duplin Winery to supply bulk loads of wine, which can be distilled into ethanol. He says they're producing the World Health Organization's recipe for 80% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Sanders says he recently provided 40 gallons to Vidant Health and has been providing hand sanitizer to area first responders, healthcare providers, and pharmacies.

Some local pharmacies in eastern Carolina are now selling two ounce bottles of the sanitizer to the public.