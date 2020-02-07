Habitat rededicates home in Craven County damaged by Hurricane Florence

A homeowner in New Bern is getting the keys back to her home, now fully repaired, after being damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Synthia Carmon is a homeowner, whose home was built back in the '90s by Habitat for Humanity.

But after Hurricane Florence, her home was severely damaged and unlivable.

The home needed extensive repairs before she could return.

Some of those repairs included installation, trim work, flooring, cabinet replacements, and HVAC work.

Habitat for Humanity volunteers made those repairs so that Carmon could move back home.

She said, when her home was destroyed, she didn't know what she was going to do.

"Oh honey, I was devastated, I was devastated. Hurt. Crying, I was hurt. I had to stay in the shelter and then they came in. I stayed with my niece for a while, but it's just not like your own."

Carmon's home was one of the first homes in the Habitat for Humanity Critical Care Project that helps repair damages. Habitat employees say the project helps people move forward with their lives after the devastation.

The house repair project was a collaboration involving the Craven and Wayne County Habitat for Humanity, AmeriCorps, the Diehard Crew, and John Deere.