Habitat for Humanity feeling the impacts of the pandemic

The coronavirus has caused many stores to close, including Habitat for Humanity restores, which provide funding for the construction of homes for people in the community who need help.

Habitat for Humanity makes a big difference for families in the area, building homes they can own and pay for without breaking the bank.

Scott Johnson is the Executive Director at the Habitat for Humanity store in Pitt County.

He said the major way of raising money to build news homes for families in Pitt County are the retail stores that closed due to the coronavirus.

Johnson said they just finished two homes in February and the next home to be built will be in west Greenville, but this project could be impacted due to these hard times.

“Times that are causing us to have a tremendous lack of funds to put into that home building program. So our next family that we can put into a home may be impacted by a major delay in that home being completed in a timely manner,” Johnson said.

Johnson said there are ways to help the Habitat for Humanity. He said you can clean out and get rid of items you don’t need anymore and donate those items to the Habitat for Humanity restore.

He said when the stores open back up, having items to sell will help raise money to build these homes.