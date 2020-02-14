Habitat for Humanity dedicates home to New Bern family on Valentine's Day

It was a special Valentine's Day for one family in the east who now has the keys to their new home.

Friday morning Craven County's Habitat for Humanity dedicated a house to the Sui family.

The family got to cut the ribbon on their new house and was officially handed the keys to their home.

A flag and several other welcome home items were also presented to the family who helped build their home.

The Sui family will soon be able to move into their newly completed home in New Bern.