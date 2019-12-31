HOLY MOLY: Man accused of stealing purses inside church caught on camera

Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county need your help in tracking down a church thief.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos of a man who they say stole purses this morning from the New Life Church on Old Cherry Point Road outside of New Bern.

In addition to the wanted man, surveillance cameras also caught images of the car he was driving.

Anyone who knows the man's name should call Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or the Craven County Sheriff's Office at 252-636-6620.