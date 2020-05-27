Gym owners file lawsuit against Governor Cooper

Gyms were originally scheduled to re-open in phase two of the state’s phased-in COVID-19 reopening plan, But in the modified version, those businesses were among others not allowed to open. And now, frustration from this has turned into a lawsuit against North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

One of the plaintiffs, an owner at Body Sculptors in Greenville, is part of the group that filed the lawsuit Wednesday against the governor in Wake Superior Court in Raleigh.

Last week, many businesses were allowed to reopen in phase two. The businesses included restaurants and hair salons and the phase two reopening was to also include gyms.

Now, gym owners have filed a lawsuit against Governor Cooper in hopes of re-opening their businesses as soon as possible. The owners got financial support from many people in the community through a go-fund-me page set up to pay for legal representation.

Rich Hooton, Body Sculptors co-owner said, "We are looking to start our health clubs. We are not looking for money, we are not looking for any kind of damages, we are looking to service our members because they are suffering."

The owners said clients rely on them, and they rely on the clients and rely on being open to doing things we all need to do, like pay their bills and make sure their family has enough income.

The plaintiffs said they expect the governor to respond within 10 days.