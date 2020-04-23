Gym owner shares at-home workout routines

Gyms were forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic, causing some people to fall off track with their fitness routines.

PixBay

Fit 4 Life 24 Owner Tim Evans says just because their doors aren't open, doesn't mean you have to miss your workout.

"We have a portal on our website with free work-outs and nutrition," Evans explained.

The workouts range from beginner to advanced. He says they can be done from the comfort of your living room without equipment.

"It depends on how healthy you are. If you are just starting out, maybe start with 5 or 10 reps. If you are ahead of the game or have been working out longer, you can do 20-25 reps," said Evans.

Evans recommends resting for about 15-30 seconds in between exercises and doing about 3-4 sets for each specific workout.

He says variety, like incorporating different muscle groups, and nutrition are a big part of staying healthy while at home.

"When we're sitting at home and not active, the pounds can come on... You can workout as much as you want to at home, but you have to feed your body proper fuel, " said Evans.

Evans says you don't have to be a member of the gym to utilize the workouts online. If you are a member, they are taking it a step further and offering virtual personal training sessions.

"We'll get your goals together and get a program together. We demonstrate the workouts and watch you do it to make sure your form is correct. You'll get that one-on-one training, not at the gym, but you'll get it at home," said Evans.

You can access free workouts on Fit 4 Life 24's website​ or Facebook page.​

Watch the above video for at-home workout ideas!