Gwendy's Goodies hosts Christmas cookie decorating tradition for children in Ayden

Baking cookies is a Christmas tradition in some households and a local bakery in the East is making sure every child gets a chance to take part in the tradition.

Gwendy's Goodies had its annual Christmas cookie decorating class Friday for kids.

Gwendy's Goodies hosts the decorating classes every year for adults and kids in the area.

This year, the local bakery welcomed about 20 children into the bakery to make Christmas cookies and memories.

Grace Yiznitsky is the Assistant Manager at Gwendy's and says the classes give people a chance to have fun and be creative.

"I show them different techniques when icing. They just decorate their Christmas cookies for a couple of hours and I help them if they need it," Yiznitsky said.

She says having events like this in Ayden brings the community together and gives kids a chance to meet new people.

The bakery offers classes in the summer too so, they have reoccurring kids who take the class and keep coming back.

"It adds a little extra to Christmas without breaking the bank," Yiznitsky said.