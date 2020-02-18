Grover Gaming awarded grant for Greenville expansion

A local gaming company is bringing up to 100 new jobs to eastern Carolina thanks in part to a jobs creation grant.

Grover Gaming was awarded the grant worth up to $500,000 by the city of Greenville.

The grant will be awarded over a five-year period as incentive for the company to hire software developers, producers, artists, engineers and audio designers.

Grover Gaming, which was founded in Greenville in 2003, has around 160 employees, more than 100 are based in the city. The grant will nearly double its number of Greenville employees.

Marc Downing with Grover Gaming says investing in local talent is a win-win situation for the growing company and the city of greenville.

Downing says, "Everything we do here is created in-house, from just sketches on paper to coding to animation to musicians, everything is done right here in Greenville, so the fact that we're all together on one team, and industry-leading content at that."

Construction is already underway to renovate and expand the campus.

Downing says all new employees should be in place by the end of 2021.