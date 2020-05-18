Group considers lawsuit against big shrimp trawling companies & NC

A group here in North Carolina filed a sixty day notice of a potential lawsuit against large commercial shrimp trawling companies and the state of North Carolina.

The North Carolina Fisheries Reform Group says after more than a decade of unsuccessful attempts to engage in meaningful fisheries management reform dialog with governors, the North Carolina General Assembly leadership, the Marine Fisheries Commission and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, they have been forced to file a notice of claim under the federal Clean Water Act.

The group says the boats named in the potential lawsuit are ocean going vessels that have been allowed to fish the inshore waters for the last thirty to forty years. They believe the bigger boats do more damage by having bigger trawls and, tear the bottom up.

Joe Albea, NC Coastal Fisheries Reform Group says, "There is a certain amount of time they are culling to pull the shrimp out. During that time a lot of the marine life that is in the catch will die, so they have to dump that overboard. We feel like the bycatch levels of those big boats is too much. And they are putting dead fish back into the water.

Albea says they are concerned about the huge bycatch's with these trawlers. He says research shows for each pound of shrimp caught, four pounds of bycatch or unwanted types of fish and marine life are caught.

