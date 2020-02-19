Groundbreaking held for Lincoln Park neighborhood in Greenville

One neighborhood in Greenville is getting some help with a much needed facelift.

The Lincoln Park neighborhood will soon see some new homes built in that area.

The city of Greenville Planning and Development Service's Housing Division broke ground on the site where four new homes will be built.

Officials say they will be affordable houses and will help some families or first time home buyers get into a new home that they otherwise may not ever have the chance.

In November 2019 the Greenville City Council approved a $485,000 contract with Bill Clark Homes as part of a revitalization effort in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, a priority zone for community development.

Officials say there are other projects going on in the area to rehab homes as well.

