Groundbreaking for beach volleyball facility in Greenville

Greenville recreation is adding to the services it already provides to the community.

That means more fun for kids and even adults.

The city of Greenville broke ground on a new sand volleyball court Thursday that’ll be open for tournaments and to the public.

Four new sand volleyball courts are going in at H. Boyd Lee Park.

The Parks and Rec of Greenville say the courts will bring in close to $50,000 in revenue when they start hosting tournaments.

Don Octigan is the Assistant Director for the Greenville Parks and Rec.

He says more than 250 kids and adults play sand volleyball.

“The facility will provide a lot of opportunity for the community. It provides our department and staff an opportunity to offer new recreational services that we don’t currently offer which is always exciting, always exciting for us as a department," Octigan said.

Funding for the courts came from fundraisers organized by a group of sand volleyball players.

Octigan said the courts will also have a fenced in area like most sand courts, for people to sit and watch.

It will also have a shower and water fountain for the players.

The project will take close to four months to complete, depending on the weather and they hope to be open to the public in the fall.