Grocery stores prepare for new COVID-19 restrictions

Grocery stores are adjusting to new orders from the governor’s office to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The new executive order from Governor Roy Cooper limits how many customers that can come into a retail store to 20 percent of fire code capacity. Social distance markers are now a requirement and new sanitizing routines go into effect as of 5 p.m. on April 13.

Manager of Piggly Wiggly, in Greenville, Donnie Sumerlin says they’re warning customers ahead of time.

Sumerlin said, “We have signs that will be posted. Uh, 150 our maximum capacity per—that includes employees, customers, and vendors."

So, how will stores monitor this? Piggly Sumerlin says he has a creative way to keep track of customers.

“We're gonna count our shopping carts. And that's gonna be one way that we know if we're at our capacity,” Sumerlin said.

However, things may be more difficult for smaller markets and convenience stores. Greenville's Namastay World Market owner Hetal Patel says they've already started some restrictions, but the store traffic isn't consistent enough for the store to even reach capacity at the moment.

“Fortunately, our traffic is one to two customers at a time, Patel said, “So, there's not too close of interaction with each other."

Namatay has only been open for four months. Patel says they’re trying to keep the doors open so customers can get their essential goods.

Customers are planning to follow orders. Tiffany Williams-Lovett agrees with the restrictions.

“I think it's a great idea. Um, I think it'll limit the spread of the virus,” Lovett said.

Lovett says the new limitations still aren't enough.

“Walmart... when they said they had a limit of 1,000 people in the store, that's too many people. I think they should limit it to about 30 to 50 people,” said Lovett.

Regardless, stores say they are just doing their best to comply.

Patel said, “We are doing everything we can given the situation and circumstances. This is for everyone's safety."

Sumerlin said, “Its a state order. And we're going to do our part."

Sumerlin also said he has staff outside of the doors monitoring who's going in and out of the entrance that's now limited to one side.