Grocery stores practice social distancing ahead of anticipated new rules

Although there is no executive order for social distancing in grocery stores, many grocery and retail stores in the East are initiating their recommendations for their customers.

It’s also a recommendation from Governor Roy Cooper.

On Tuesday, he said there are stricter rules on the way for retail stores regarding the number of people allowed inside at one time.

On Wednesday, Harris Teeter Supermarket started limiting the number of people coming into their stores to half what they normally allow.

Another grocery store, Piggly Wiggly in Greenville, is taking precautions as well. Piggly Wiggly managers are making sure employees wear masks and gloves and put stickers on the floor to remind people to stay 6 feet apart.

"The governor is speaking and we need to listen because with people not doing what they're supposed to do, [the virus] is not gonna go away," said Donnie Sumerlin, the store manager at Piggly Wiggly. "That's why we're doing our part."

Sumerlin said that although they've made changes and employees may have longer shifts, it's all part of their job to serve their community.

While not every retail store is socially distancing customers, new rules expected through executive orders could mandate customer behavior and store hours.