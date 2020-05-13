Grocery options for those immunocompromised

Grocery shopping has changed for everyone with the virus, but for some, they're unable to get to the store at all.

Those who are immunocompromised, or who have weaker immune systems or certain illnesses, are more vulnerable to the dangerous effects of the coronavirus. That means it’s not safe for them to go to the grocery store around other people, even if they and others are wearing masks.

Luckily, there are other options for them to get what they need, and they don’t need to go farther than their phone. With grocery deliver apps like Instacart, Shipt, Walmart InHome Delivery, and many more, delivery drivers can bring groceries and other supplies straight to their homes.

This is good news for D.D. Boutte, a late-stage cancer survivor who also has sarcoidosis, a disease that affects her lungs and immune system.

She said using Instacart has been a game-changer for her because otherwise, her life would be more at risk. “If this enters my system, with my lungs the way they are, you know, I don't stand a chance,” she said.

The grocery delivery apps often include additional fees that vary depending on which app someone downloads.

Another option is to go grocery shopping during hours set aside specifically for seniors and vulnerable people. The hours vary depending on the store but are often early before the store opens on certain days.