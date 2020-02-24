Grimesland Volunteer fire department has improved its fire rating

A local fire department has improved its fire rating and the new rating could save residents money on their insurance policies.

The Grimesland Volunteer Fire Department in Pitt County has improved its fire protection class rating by 2 levels from a 7 to a 5.

The new rating was determined after the State Fire Marshal recently evaluated the department.

The new rating will result in changes to insurance rates on properties in the Grimesland district. The reduced premiums will vary from property to property, but Assistant Chief Dan Strickland said the department is thrilled to have earned those savings for their community.

"When we get our rating lowered it'll mean our customers and our taxpayers will pay a less of a percent in their fire insurance for their houses. So that's a big thing for the people who live within the Grimesland fire department,” said Strickland.

The new rating will take effect on June 1st.