Grifton ministry providing meals to residents

A local food ministry is continuing to provide meals to residents of four eastern Carolina counties during the coronavirus outbreak.

Grifton Mission Ministry in Southern Pitt County provides thousands of meals to residents of Pitt, Lenoir, Craven and Greene Counties every Monday and Thursday.

The Ministry prepares 400 hot meals, and also distributes nearly 700 boxes of food as well to people in need.

The ministry began over 20-years ago in the wake of Hurricane Floyd.

Founder Billy Tarlton says the coronavirus outbreak is providing a challenge beyond what he's experienced after any of the hurricanes since.

Tarlton says he's been working with the Food Bank to stay as well supplied as possible. He and his volunteers plan to continue to provide free meals to the community.

