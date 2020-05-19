Grifton man gets new trial in Pit Stop bar murder

A Grifton man will get a new trial after an appeals court said his murder confession wasn't voluntary.

Justin Lynch was given a life sentence two years ago for the 2016 murder at the Pit Stop bar on Highway 11 just outside of Kinston.

The state Court of Appeals ruled today that Lynch's confession was wrongly obtained by deputies when they offered the hope of leniency.

Judge Chris Dillon says a new trial is needed because the testimony was quite damning to his case and it's possible the jury wouldn't have convicted him without it.

Pit Stop owner Chad Bostic was killed, and customer John Case was wounded during the armed robbery.

