POLICE: Citizen complaints lead to drug bust in Grifton

Police say multiple complaints about drug activity landed one man behind bars.

Grifton police say multiple people complained about drug activity on Church Street. They say an investigation led them to Desi Carmon Jr.

Officers say Carmon had multiple bags of marijuana, which he is accused of selling.

Officers say Carmon was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell/ deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell/ deliver within 1000 feet of a school.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond.