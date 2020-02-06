Grifton Police charge armed man with road rage incident involving school bus

Grifton Police say a man has been arrested and charged in a road rage incident involving a school bus with children aboard.

Wednesday the Grifton Police Department responded to a report of a road rage incident involving a Pitt County school bus at the intersection of Hanrahan Rd. and Highway 11 in Grifton.

The driver of the school bus reported that a man tried to board the school bus and began yelling racial slurs and accusing the driver of pulling out in front of him.

The bus driver confronted the man and ordered him off the bus. Police say the man displayed a knife and threatened to stab the bus driver. The suspect left in a red pickup truck.

The Grifton Police Department was able to identify the man as Jeffrey Duane Garris. Garris was arrested and charged with assault on a school employee, possession of weapon on school property, communicating threats, trespass on a school bus, going armed to the terror, and ethnic intimidation.

Grifton Police Chief Brian A. Silva said, “As a father of two young children, my heart goes out to the students and bus driver involved in this incident. This behavior is not representative of our community and is inconsistent with the values of the Town of Grifton. I would like to reassure the citizens and parents in the Town of Grifton that this type of conduct directed towards children or anyone else will not be tolerated. The Grifton Police Department, Pitt County School System and the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office will continue to investigate and prosecute such behavior to the fullest extent possible.”

Garris was given a secured bond of $10,000 and has a court date for February 13, 2020 at Farmville.

