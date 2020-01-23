Greenville's Town Creek Culvert project on schedule

A multi-million dollar project to help flood control is on schedule, according to Greenville city leaders.

City officials will hold a public information session next Thursday at Greenville City Hall council chambers about the progress of the Town Creek Culvert project.

On Thursday, city officials gave a brief update on the project. Greenville Communications Specialist Jordan Anders said the project is moving along and on schedule.

He said Cotanche Street will be re-opening in early February, and then shortly after the intersection of Evans and Reade Street will close to begin construction there.

The project has a price tag of $33 million and is expected to be finished by late summer or early fall.

Town Creek Culvert project is expected to alleviate flooding issues in Uptown Greenville.

During next week’s public information meeting at the city hall, officials will give updates on the project, talk about what is expected during the rest of the project, and will also take questions from the public.