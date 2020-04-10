Greenville's Stop the Spread order expires at 5 p.m.

The City of Greenville's Stop the Spread Order expires Friday at 5 p.m.

Mayor P.J. Connelly says the city will adhere to Governor Roy Cooper's executive order. This still means social distancing guidelines and various non-essential business closures remain in effect. You can see that under Related Items.

One of Cooper's new orders for the state is businesses can only allow 20 percent of the store's fire code capacity at one time. This goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday.

"I think 20 percent may be a little drastic," Connelly said. "I think it should have happened a little bit earlier."

Connelly's concern is that people might be congregating outside of stores before it is time to go in. He says additional changes are necessary in order to stop the virus from making more of a dent and to alleviate the pressure on the hospital systems.

"The virus isn't going to go away," he said. "The best thing we can do is prevent massive amounts of people from getting the virus at one time and overloading the system and then creating a big problem in our community."

Connelly went on to say Greenville businesses still need help. He urged residents to continue shopping there for take out at restaurants or even gifts for friends or family.

"They're hurting," he said. "I think there are a lot of restaurants that are hurting. A lot of retail locations are hurting. You can go out and support a local restaurant by getting your Easter dinner from maybe one of those restaurants. If you want to buy a present for one of your friends go get a gift card from one of our local businesses and send it to them in the mail."