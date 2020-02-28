Greenville's Buzz Coffee House serves last cup

The Buzz Coffee House in Greenville went out of business Friday as customers poured into the coffee house for one last cup of coffee or sandwich during lunchtime.

The owners posted a message to patrons on their Facebook (FB) page letting customers know that Friday would be their last day in business.

Customer Emily Moore said she's going to miss the local coffee shop. "I think we are all losing that like home and that central place where you can walk in and know everyone in the room,” said Moore.

The Buzz Coffee House FB post read, "For the past five years we have taken great pleasure in serving this great town! We have made friendships with our customers that we will carry in our hearts forever."

Buzz Coffee House Owner Hannah Hackett said it's been a great five years, but they have to close because they can't compete with the larger franchises.

Customers came out in droves on Friday to honor their last day in business.

"You see, the turnout, it is crazy today. I think everyone is so impacted right now and we feel like we are losing something so special. So it’s just hard,” said Sami Walsh.

The Buzz Coffee House had 10 employees who will now have to find other employment.

